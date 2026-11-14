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Flexible Door Corner Topper for Right OR Left Corners!
By Jennifer,13 days ago
Doorways are one of those spots I don’t always think about decorating, but a little detail in the corner can make the whole space feel more festive. But what if the perfect design seems like it only works on the wrong side of your doorway? I designed these Flexible Door Corner Toppers so the same file can work on the right OR left corner with one quick flip in Cricut Design Space. You can make a playful snowman scene, a classic Christmas tree, or a festive holiday truck, then set it right on your door frame for an easy seasonal touch.