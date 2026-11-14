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M State Women's Basketball (Season Preview)
By Craig Olson,11 days ago
The M State Women’s Basketball team is under new leadership as the 2026-27 season begins. Steve Schreiber has 18 years of varsity high school coaching experience, but is in his first year at the college level. James Rogers will serve as Schreiber’s assistant coach. He takes over a team that was 8-17 a year ago and returns three sophomores, Terri Wind (F), Kaylee Robinson (G) and Taylor Dingwall (F).