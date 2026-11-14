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Utah vs Arizona Odds: Spread, Touchdown Props, and More for Saturday’s Big 12 Battle in Tucson
By Brian Twining,13 days ago
Saturday night brings a massive Utah vs Arizona Big 12 showdown in the desert. With the undefeated Utes protecting their College Football Playoff standing and the Wildcats eyeing a signature home upset under the lights, everything is on the line when kickoff arrives at 10:30 PM ET on Fox. The game was pushed back after Utah’s flight was grounded on Friday due to the FAA ground stop.