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Blood Glucose Levels After Local Musculoskeletal Steroid Injections in Patients With Diabetes Mellitus: A Clinical Review
By Anna L Waterbrook,13 days ago
Diabetes mellitus (DM) has become an epidemic in the United States and is associated with increased risk of multiple comorbidities, including painful musculoskeletal conditions. A common treatment for many of these painful musculoskeletal conditions is local soft tissue and intra-articular corticosteroid injection (CSI). These local injections have the potential to cause elevated blood glucose levels (BGLs) and cause complications in patients with DM. Therefore, it was the objective of this investigation to review the currently available evidence that directly addresses the effects of local CSIs used for painful musculoskeletal conditions on BGL in patients with DM.
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