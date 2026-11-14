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Changes in Blood Glucose Level After Steroid Injection for Musculoskeletal Pain in Patients With Diabetes
By Woo-Yong Shin,13 days ago
To investigate changes in blood glucose level after steroid injection in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM) and factors affecting those changes. We retrospectively studied 51 patients with type 2 DM who underwent steroid injection for shoulder and back pain. Mean fasting blood sugar (FBS) levels for 7 days before steroid injection was used as the baseline blood glucose level, which was compared with FBS levels for 14 days after steroid injection. We compared the differences in blood glucose changes between HbA1c >7% and HbA1c ≤7% groups and those between insulin and non-insulin treated groups. Demographic data, injection site, and steroid dose were analyzed.
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