undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UTA West announces programs for Fort Worth campus opening in fall 2028
By Taylor Sansom, The Shorthorn editor-in-chief,13 days ago
University officials and partners gathered Friday to announce the academic programs that will be offered at UTA West. Expected programs include business, nursing, cybersecurity, engineering management, information systems and more. Wayne Atchley, vice president for regional campuses, said developing the list of programs stemmed from looking at industry needs in the area.
1