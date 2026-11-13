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Crunchyroll Brings Dengeki Daisy, BLESS And More Anime Premieres To Anime Frontier 2026
10 days ago
Crunchyroll is heading back to Anime Frontier, and it is bringing a full slate of premiere screenings with it. The convention runs from December 4 to 6 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and Crunchyroll's schedule includes first episodes of The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All, Dengeki Daisy, BLESS, Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 and more. Crunchyroll shared the lineup yesterday. Check out the official post down below: