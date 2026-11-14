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Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 2 Finale Stage Greeting Heads To 100+ Theaters With A One-Day Bonus
13 days ago
Kyoto Animation has announced live viewings for the finale stage greeting of Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 2. The cast event takes place on Sunday, November 29, at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo, and it will be broadcast live to more than 100 theaters across Japan, with a special bonus handed out only on that day. Check out the official post down below: