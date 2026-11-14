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Attack On Titan -Cherished- Merch Puts Eren, Mikasa, Levi And More In Casual Outfits For A WIT STORE Pre-Order
13 days ago
WIT STUDIO has revealed Attack on Titan -Cherished-, a new merchandise series that puts Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi and Erwin in casual clothes. Pre-orders open on the studio's WIT STORE on Wednesday, November 18, at 2 AM MST, and the pre-order window closes on Sunday, November 29, at 7:59 AM MST. Check out the official post down below: