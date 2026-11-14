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FanGraphs Weekly Mailbag: November 14, 2026
By Matt Martell,13 days ago
It’s so easy to be cynical about baseball these days, with the CBA set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1 and the owners expected to lock out the players soon after. It’s also easy to be skeptical about anything the game’s power brokers say right now. And yet, whenever Scott Boras addresses a sea of reporters in front of a Boras Corp. backdrop and rhapsodizes on the virtues of his clients using the most groan-inducing puns and wordplay imaginable, I drop my guard and become uncontrollably giddy. I recognize the absurdity of his performances, and it’s bewildering that they’ve turned into such a spectacle. I also doubt they have much of an impact on a given free agent’s market; I can’t imagine an owner or general manager has ever been swayed by Boras’ extended metaphors and forced references. Really, it seems their main purpose is to boost Boras’ brand, with the added benefit of providing reporters with ready-made copy for a day. The best story on the so-called State of Boras was written by Stephanie Apstein, then of Sports Illustrated, at the 2022 Winter Meetings, when Boras spoke with her about his writing process and the reason for these press conferences.