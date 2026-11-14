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Five historic Fairmount Park mansions will open for $5 holiday tours in December
By PhillyVoice Media Events,13 days ago
Five historic mansions in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park will open their doors for holiday tours in December, giving people a chance to explore centuries-old homes decorated for the season. The annual tours will take place at Historic Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Ormiston Mansion and Woodford Mansion. Admission...