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Why does it take an emergency for the U.S. to expedite infrastructure projects?
By Zachary Whalen,13 days ago
In June 2023, a gasoline fire destroyed a miles-long stretch of the I-95 and brought one of the East Coast’s busiest interstates to a halt. Experts anticipated that rebuilding would take several months; in a "legendary if unlikely triumph of American infrastructural prowess,” repairs took 12 days, Sara Herschander writes for Vox. Herschander goes on to pose the question: “Why can’t America always build with such precise, even delightful, speed?”