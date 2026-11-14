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Help Jerry Jemmott: Fundraiser Launched for the Legendary Soul Bassist
By Kevin Johnson,12 days ago
Jerry Jemmott has inspired generations of bassists, and now it’s time to give back to him. The legendary bassist, known for his work on hits like Aretha Franklin’s “Think” and B.B. King’s “The Thrill Is Gone,” recently suffered a right-eye injury that has left him partially blind and unable to work. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Jemmott during this difficult time.