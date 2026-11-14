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Independent Notes: Concerns about the mid-term elections and what it means for Wyoming.
By Dan Dockstader,13 days ago
With the mid-term elections complete across the country, I again find myself concerned about Wyoming and our mineral based economy. As the shift in Congress comes with the new year, what will it mean to a state that thrives on an energy based economy, and for that matter, a country that thrives economically when energy resources are fully utilized?
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