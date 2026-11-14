undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TNIAAM Reacts Results: Orange fans still have faith
By Kevin Wall,13 days ago
The 2026 Syracuse Orange football season has been a roller coaster and you wouldn’t blame fans if they kept looking up for the next anvil to drop. However this week we asked if you thought the Orange could win two of the final three games and get to 6-6 and bowl eligibility. A pretty nice number believe that Syracuse can finish the job- maybe that’s a bit of faith in the Orange, or maybe it’s just thinking that NC State and Boston College are in worse shape.
1