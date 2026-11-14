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Lebo Knocked Out by Axtell in Sectional Round
By Braydon Braun,13 days ago
Axtell’s high-powered offense proved too much for Lebo on Friday night, ending the Wolves’ season with a 62-12 loss in the Class 8-Player Division II sectional round. The Eagles took control early, racing out to a 22-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. Axtell continued to pull away in the second quarter, building a 36-6 halftime advantage behind a ground game that outgained Lebo 323 yards to 24.