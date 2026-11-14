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Thousands Out of Work: 20 Major Enterprises That Announced Massive Layoffs in 2026
By Riley Adams, CPAKyle WoodleyHannah Kowalczyk-Harper,13 days ago
Recent national employment data might be showing some stabilization in the job market, but 2026 has still been pockmarked by numerous high-profile announcements of widespread layoffs at some of the country’s largest employers. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most commonly cited culprits as of late. According...
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