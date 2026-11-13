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DART Connect Launches On-Demand Ride Service in Seaford on November 16
By Admin,9 days ago
Seaford residents will soon have access to a new way to get around town, thanks to an expansion of the Delaware Transit Corporation’s on-demand transit program. The Delaware Transit Corporation and the City of Seaford announced that DART Connect — Seaford will officially begin service on Monday, November 16, 2026. The service is designed to provide affordable, convenient transportation options throughout the Seaford area.