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UD Football Marks 80 Years Since First National Championship
By Admin,8 days ago
The University of Delaware football program is looking back on a historic milestone as it heads into Homecoming — the 80th anniversary of its first national championship. The 1946 season marked a triumphant comeback for Delaware football, which had gone without a team for three seasons during World War II. Under head coach William “Bill” Murray, the Fightin’ Blue Hens returned to the field with remarkable force, finishing with a perfect 10-0 record — the best in program history at the time.
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