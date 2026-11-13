undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bird Flu Season Is Here: Delaware Agriculture Dept. Urges Poultry Safety
By Admin,10 days ago
With colder weather signaling the start of the 2026-27 migratory bird season, the Delaware Department of Agriculture is calling on poultry owners statewide to sharpen their vigilance against avian influenza. Avian influenza, commonly known as AI, is an extremely contagious airborne respiratory virus that moves rapidly through bird populations via...