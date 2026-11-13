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DART Statewide Bus Service Changes Take Effect November 15
By Admin,10 days ago
Delaware’s DART statewide bus service will begin operating under a new set of changes effective Sunday, November 15, 2026. The Delaware Transit Corporation gathered public input through three workshops held in September, giving riders and community members an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed changes. Additional feedback was submitted through the agency’s website.