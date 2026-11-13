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Freeze Warning in Effect This Morning: Protect Your Plants and Pipes
By Admin,9 days ago
Updated 1:00 AM Saturday, Nov. 14. A Freeze Warning is in effect this Saturday morning for much of the Delmarva Peninsula and surrounding areas, with temperatures expected to dip as low as 30 degrees. The National Weather Service out of Mount Holly, New Jersey issued the warning at 12:56 this morning, and it remains in effect until 9:00 AM Saturday. Areas under the warning include New Castle, Kent, and Inland Sussex counties in Delaware, as well as Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, and Caroline counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Portions of southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania are also included. Meteorologists warn that these sub-freezing temperatures could be deadly for crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing is also at risk of damage from the cold. If you haven’t already, now is the time to act. Bring tender plants indoors or cover them with a protective cloth or tarp. Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses, and consider insulating exposed pipes to prevent costly damage. The good news — the warning expires at 9:00 AM Saturday, so temperatures should moderate through the rest of the day. Still, start your morning with caution, and make sure your garden and home are protected before the coldest overnight hours pass.