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Goldey-Beacom Women’s Basketball Falls to D’Youville 85-46 in Season Opener
By Admin,11 days ago
Goldey-Beacom College’s women’s basketball team began its 2026-27 season on Friday, suffering a 85-46 loss to D’Youville at the Jones Center. The Lightning made an early push, grabbing a 5-2 lead after sophomore Angie Zagone (Wenonah, NJ) connected on a three-pointer. D’Youville answered back, however, outpacing Goldey-Beacom to hold an 18-12 edge at the end of the first quarter. The visitors kept the pressure on in the second quarter, outscoring the Lightning 22-12 to carry a 40-24 advantage into the locker room at halftime.