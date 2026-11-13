undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GBC Women’s Basketball Falls to D’Youville 85-46 in Season Opener
By Admin,11 days ago
Goldey-Beacom College’s women’s basketball program began the 2026-27 season with a tough loss Friday, falling to D’Youville by a score of 85-46 at the Jones Center. The Lightning showed early promise, building a 5-2 advantage after sophomore Angie Zagone of Wenonah, New Jersey knocked down a three-pointer. D’Youville answered back, however, taking an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. The visiting squad kept the pressure on in the second period, outscoring Goldey-Beacom 22-12 to carry a 40-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.