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Wilmington Man Arrested in Fatal September Shooting on West 34th Street
By Admin,8 days ago
Wilmington Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on September 13th, following a months-long investigation. At approximately 3:16 p.m. that day, officers from the Uniformed Services Division were dispatched to the 200 block of West 34th Street in response to a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound. The young man did not survive his injuries and was later identified as Ryshine Holloman.