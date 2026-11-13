undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Minor Coastal Flooding Expected Along Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex Through Saturday Afternoon
By Admin,10 days ago
Updated 3:45 AM Saturday, Nov. 14. Residents and visitors near the Delaware coast should be on alert Saturday as a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex County through 4:00 PM this afternoon. The National Weather Service out of Mount Holly, New Jersey says up to half a foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Flooding will be mainly confined to back bay areas where water levels remain elevated. While the flooding is considered minor, impacts could include inundated parking lots, parks, and roads, with isolated road closures possible. The most vulnerable roadways in flood-prone areas are most at risk. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions. Do not leave your vehicle parked in areas known to flood during tidal events, and never attempt to drive through standing water — it may be deeper than it appears and could pose a serious safety risk. The advisory remains in effect until 4:00 PM Saturday. For the latest water level information and local tide gauge data, visit the National Water Prediction Service at water.noaa.gov. TV Delmarva will continue to monitor conditions and bring you updates throughout the day.