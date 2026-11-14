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I-95 Northbound Near Newark: Left Lane and E-ZPass Lanes Closed Overnight
By Admin,12 days ago
Northbound travelers on I-95 near Newark in New Castle County should expect delays due to an active construction-related lane closure. According to DelDOT, the left lane and E-ZPass lanes on I-95 northbound are closed in the stretch between the Delaware state line and the Welcome Center. The closure was still active as of 7:35 p.m. on November 12, 2026.
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