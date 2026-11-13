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Salisbury University Field Hockey Earns Three SUNYAC Awards, Six All-Conference Honors
By Admin,8 days ago
The Salisbury University field hockey program wrapped up a successful 2026 season by claiming three major State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) awards and landing six players on the All-SUNYAC teams, according to an announcement from the conference. Head coach Dawn Chamberlin and her coaching staff received the...
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