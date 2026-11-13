undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wilmington Man Arrested for March Shooting on Concord Avenue
By Admin,9 days ago
Wilmington Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this year, following a months-long investigation. On March 1st at approximately 8:36 p.m., officers from the Uniformed Services Division were called to the 600 block of Concord Avenue in response to a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
2