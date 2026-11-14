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Lane Closures Active on I-95 Northbound Near New Castle
By Admin,11 days ago
Drivers heading northbound on I-95 near New Castle should plan for lane restrictions as construction work continues along a stretch of the highway in New Castle County. According to DelDOT, two right lanes are closed on northbound I-95 between the I-295 split and just south of the I-495 southern split. The closure was still active as of 7:39 p.m. on November 13, 2026.