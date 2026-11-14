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Your Delmarva Forecast: Saturday, November 14, 2026
By Admin,13 days ago
Good Saturday morning, Delmarva! Bundle up and hold onto your hats today — it’s going to be a breezy one out there. We’re looking at partly sunny skies with a high near 50°F, but the wind will be the real story. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, will make it feel noticeably colder than the thermometer suggests. If you’re heading outside for any fall activities, grab an extra layer and secure anything that might blow around the yard. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down to around 34°F, so keep those heavier blankets handy. Looking ahead to Sunday, things are shaping up nicely! Mostly sunny skies return with a pleasant high near 53°F — a great day to get outside and enjoy the mid-November scenery here on the Peninsula. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold, dipping down to 31°F, so watch for any frost on the windshield Monday morning. Stay warm out there, Delmarva — have a wonderful weekend!