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Today In Aviation History: First flight of the Mil Mi-28N “Night Havoc”
By Austin Hancock,13 days ago
On this day in aviation history, 30 years ago (November 14, 1996), the Mil Mi-28N took flight for the first time. Known by the NATO reporting name “Night Havoc,” the Russian twin-engine attack helicopter was developed as an improved, all-weather version of the Mi-28 Havoc, incorporating advanced avionics and targeting systems for combat operations during both day and night. Development of the original Mi-28 began during the Soviet era as a dedicated attack helicopter intended to replace or supplement the Mi-24 Hind. Designed by Marat Tishchenko, the aircraft featured tandem cockpits, extensive armor protection, and a powerful weapons system optimized for destroying enemy armored vehicles. The original Mi-28 first flew in November 1982, but the Soviet military initially favored the competing Kamov Ka-50. Development of the Mi-28 nevertheless continued, eventually producing the improved Mi-28N.