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Captain America And Black Panther Game Marvel 1943: Rise Of Hydra Is Not Canceled, According To New Reports
13 days ago
The Captain America and Black Panther team-up game Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still in development. A cancellation rumor spread online earlier this week, and Kotaku then reported that executive producer Lu Gigliotti told the team on Slack that Skydance's executive leadership had asked him to pass along that "there is no truth to these claims." The game was last delayed a year ago in a statement from the studio, then called Skydance Games and now Paramount Games. Check out the official post down below: