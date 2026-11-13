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Six jobs for AI in myeloma care, from Prerna Mewawalla, M.D.
9 days ago
Only 19% of community oncologists use AI predictive models. Prerna Mewawalla, M.D., outlines six ways AI can already help in myeloma care. Nearly half of community oncologists (49%) now use AI tools, but only 19% use AI-powered predictive models, even though 83% believe AI can make cancer care more accessible, according to Johnson & Johnson’s 2026 Oncology Care Index. The Harris Poll.