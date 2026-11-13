undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cloverdale City Council Approves Controversial Esmeralda Development Project
By Jeff Woodworth,11 days ago
Following three-and-a-half hours of intense public debate, the Cloverdale City Council voted 4-to-0 Wednesday night to approve the massive Esmeralda development project. According to the The ambitious plan will transform a 261-acre former sawmill site into 605 housing units, a 160-room resort hotel, a K-6 school, and 123 acres of preserved open space.