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4-H Family Fun Night Saturday, November 21, 2026
By About,13 days ago
Family Fun Night sponsored by 4-H will be held on Saturday, November 21, at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Family Fun Night is a safe, kid-friendly carnival with games and food booths operated and decorated by Yellowstone County 4-H Clubs. Entrance tickets are only $1 per person and may be purchased at the event. Your entrance ticket also serves as your raffle ticket for some great door prizes. Tickets for the carnival games are 25 cents each and can be purchased at Family Fun Night.