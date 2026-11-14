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5 questions and answers about Patriots vs. Lions
By Taylor Kyles,13 days ago
We spoke with SB Nation’s Lions blog about the upcoming Patriots opponent. The New England Patriots are taking on an unfamiliar opponent in an unfamiliar location this week. Playing its first ever game in the German city of Munich, the team of head coach Mike Vrabel will face a Detroit Lions squad it hasn’t gone up against since 2022 — three years prior to Vrabel’s arrival.