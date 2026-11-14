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Alonso’s wonderful Orioles’ season continues to be recognized
By Rich Dubroff,13 days ago
It’s been 35 years since an Oriole won American League Most Valuable Player. With another excellent year, perhaps Pete Alonso will break that streak. Since Cal Ripken Jr. won the award in 1991, 11 of the 14 other American League teams—all but Cleveland, Kansas City and Tampa Bay — have had a winner. The Rays haven’t had a winner since they began play in 1998.