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Animals seized, multiple arrests made
13 days ago
UPSHUR COUNTY – After more than 45 animals living in dangerous conditions were taken from a single-family home, several people were taken into custody. A warrant was served at a residence on Chaparral Road on Thursday after a civil eviction procedure, according to the Constable’s Office of Upshur County Precinct 1 and our news partner KETK. A criminal investigation into suspected animal cruelty was launched after officials entered the house and found an unusual number of animals, many of which appeared to be in poor health and displayed signs of neglect.