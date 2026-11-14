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Boniek: “Guardiola has killed football; I like the way Lazio play”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,13 days ago
On Guardiola: "I have great respect for Guardiola, but he has killed football. His football is you to me, me to you, you to me, me to you. We go to the right, come back to the left, and by the end of the match you've made 1,788 passes. I don't enjoy it. I like a team that plays vertically, a team that tries to score. I like teams that go forward. This year, for example, I like the way Lazio play, precisely because they play vertically and take risks. Or Frosinone: they risk conceding three, but they could score four or five. Roma play the same way. You often find Mancini, who is a centre-back, or Hermoso in the opposition penalty area. I love football where you try to score in the simplest way possible, with few passes. Few passes, but quick ones. That's why I think slowness is now banished from football. Slow players don't cut it today. And passing the ball backwards is something that kills you."