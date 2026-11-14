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Garden Club celebrates 70th anniversary of Blue Star Memorial, honors women veterans
By Gwen DeWitt, master gardener,13 days ago
The Blue Star Memorial program came into being in 1944, when the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs honored service members of World War II by planting 8,000 Dogwood trees as a living memorial. This inspired the National Council of State Garden Clubs (which became NGC Inc.) to adopt this program and so began the Blue Star Memorial Highway Program that covers thousands of miles of the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.
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