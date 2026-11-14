undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Hepatitis B Drug Offers Patients A Chance To Finally Stop Long-Term Treatment
By FitFound Me,12 days ago
Millions of people living with chronic hepatitis B have spent years relying on medication to keep the virus under control. For many, stopping treatment has remained difficult because the infection can become active again, potentially putting their liver at risk. Now, a newly approved drug is offering some patients the possibility of leaving long-term antiviral treatment behind after just six months.