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Crush Time: A Look Inside Harvest Season at West Sound Wineries
By Brooke Huffman,8 days ago
The arrival of fall in West Sound is measured in familiar signs: cool mist above the water, mushrooms pushing through the forest floor, and the beginning of leaves bronzing on trees. Inside local wineries, however, the season announces itself with a different set of signs: the rumble of equipment, the fragrance of crushed fruit, and bins of newly harvested grapes waiting to become wine.