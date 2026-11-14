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Kings Island's WinterFest Eyes National Crown as 314-Foot Eiffel Tower Tree Returns
By Trevor Wang,13 days ago
Kings Island is making its case as one of the nation's best holiday theme park events, and the Mason park is asking fans to help it win the title. WinterFest returns the day after Thanksgiving with more than 7 million lights, and this year the seasonal celebration is nominated in USA Today's Best Holiday Theme Park Events contest, with the public voting on the outcome.