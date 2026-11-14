\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0N57Rd_1H5AcAQB00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N57Rd_1H5AcAQB00" width="344" height="344" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Mildred 21 Woodville 18\u003c/p>\u003cp>Diboll 42 Buna 6\u003c/p>\u003cp>West Sabine 32 Tenaha 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>Madisonville 54 Silsbee 36\u003c/p>\u003cp>West Orange-Stark 40 Van 36\u003c/p>\u003cp>Orangefield 61 Trinity 28\u003c/p>\u003cp>Vidor 35 Sterling 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>LCM 69 Austin 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>Stafford 41 Bridge City 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>PNG 52 West Fork 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>East Chambers 64 Fairfield 39\u003c/p>\u003cp>Huntsville 42 Nederland 39\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hamshire Fannett 35 Athens 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>United 46 Madison 6\u003c/p>\u003cp>Canton 20 Shepherd 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>Huffman 48 Willowridge 27\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hardin 49 Teague 22\u003c/p>\u003cp>Colmesneil 30 Cushing 26\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cameron Yoe 14 Edna 7\u003c/p>\u003cp>Stephenville 51 Navasota 14\u003c/p>\u003cp>El Campo 31 Jarrell 13\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hitchcock 42 Wheatley 6\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>