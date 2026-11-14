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Sandwiched Between Liverpool And Manchester Is A Family-Friendly Amusement Park With Iconic Roller Coasters
By Steve Blanchard,13 days ago
Since 1989, residents of the U.K. have enjoyed the world of "Gulliver's Travels" via a unique theme park destination between Liverpool and Manchester. Aptly named Gulliver's World, the family-owned theme park in Warrington, U.K., is aimed at a specific target audience: children 2 to 13 years old. Its location between Liverpool and Manchester and its selection of rides and roller coasters make it one of the "best value family days out," according to Express.