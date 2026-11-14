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Cowboys Concerns Raised as Another Starter Injured Before Week 10
By Sean Deveney,13 days ago
Oof. Bad enough that the Dallas Cowboys are keeping their fingers crossed on Joey Porter Jr. at one boundary corner spot while preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers–whose quarterback, Brock Purdy, is leading the NFL with an 81.4 QBR and throws for an average of 247.5 yards per game–but on Friday evening there was a new development: DaRon Bland, on the opposite boundary, also hit the injured list after having practiced all week. Bland, like Porter, now has an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday.