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Lakers Get Bad Injury News as $180M Star Expected to Be Sidelined vs Suns
By Adel Ahmad,13 days ago
Unless the F.A.A. decides to intervene out of the blue again, the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns for a Sunday afternoon game. The Lakers are riding a seven-game winning streak, with their most recent victory coming Wednesday over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. In the 11-point win, the Lakers were hit with injury scares to stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. While Doncic, 27, is “fine” and is expected to suit up Sunday, according to head coach JJ Redick, Reaves’ availability is very much up in the air.