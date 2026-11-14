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Live coverage: 67th annual Cortaca Jug
By Kaeleigh Banda,13 days ago
After the loss, head coach Brandon Maguire thanked the fans and Yankee Stadium organization for providing an “unbelievable” atmosphere. “Thanks to the crowd and the alumni and everybody for showing up and having this venue and supporting these guys the way they do,” Maguire said. “You can be disappointed, which we are. The fact of the matter is, that’s a very good football team too. And so, when you play good football teams, the margin is very small. … It falls back on coaching. Nothing is from a lack of effort from players. They did great.”