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Aspyn Reveals Where She Stands With McCall & Jordan After SLOMW: OC
13 days ago
From the jump, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County has prominently emphasized the religious divide among its core cast. On one side are devoutly practicing Mormons like McCall DaPron and Jordan McClanahan. Aspyn is decidedly on the other side. Though she was raised among Mormon culture in Utah, Aspyn’s relationship with the faith became a lot more jaded in recent years, particularly due to the church’s stance against LGBTQ+ relationships.